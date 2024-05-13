Pet dead after early morning Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A pet was killed in a Danville house fire early Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire on Kemper Road at about 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home. Authorities said those inside were already outside upon their arrival and were able to make it out safely.

Fire department personnel searched the home for others and didn’t find anyone else; however, a pet was found dead, according to Danville crews.

The American Red Cross was notified and they will be assisting the residents.

An investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office is underway to determine a cause.