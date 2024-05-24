83º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man found guilty of 2019 Roanoke homicide

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Homicide
Kai Lansana (Roanoke Police Department) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – An Alexandria man has been found guilty for his role in a 2019 Roanoke homicide, according to police.

Authorities said on Friday, Kai Lansana was found guilty by a jury on all charges for the homicide of Salonya Evans.

Recommended Videos

As we’ve previously reported, Evans was found outside a home in Southeast Roanoke on July 21, 2019, in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Lasana was found guilty of the following charges:

  • First degree murder
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Statutory burglary

We’re told he will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos