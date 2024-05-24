Man found guilty of 2019 Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – An Alexandria man has been found guilty for his role in a 2019 Roanoke homicide, according to police.

Authorities said on Friday, Kai Lansana was found guilty by a jury on all charges for the homicide of Salonya Evans.

As we’ve previously reported, Evans was found outside a home in Southeast Roanoke on July 21, 2019, in the 900 block of Morehead Avenue SE and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Lasana was found guilty of the following charges:

First degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Statutory burglary

We’re told he will be sentenced at a later date.