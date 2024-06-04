Community input sought for project looking to improve traffic flow on Route 419 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is slated to hold a public hearing where the community can provide input on a project that’s looking to improve safety and traffic flow on Route 419 near Tanglewood Mall.

The meeting will be held on June 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roanoke County Administration Center, Third Floor Training Room, located at 5204 Bernard Drive in Roanoke. It’ll be an open house and those planning to attend will have the opportunity to get their questions answered by VDOT representatives.

The project will add more lanes to the 0.3-mile section between Odgen Road and Starkey Road in Roanoke County. It’ll consist of adding a third lane in both directions and putting in new sidewalks and bike lanes.

Additionally, the portion of Route 419 where it intersects with Starkey Road and Ridge Top Road will be reconfigured as well.

Comments about the project may be submitted at the meeting or until June 27 to Eli Mannon, Project Manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153.

You can also send your comments to Eli.Mannon@vdot.virginia.gov. You’ve been asked to use “Route 419 Improvements” in the subject heading.