Reber-Thomas Dining Center at Liberty University wins national award

LYNCHBURG, Va – Liberty University’s Reber-Thomas Dining Center won two gold awards this week in the National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) 2024 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards, according to the University.

The dining hall won “New Facility of the Year” and “Residential Dining Facility of the Year,” 10 News has learned.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The NACUFS supports collegiate food service professionals and presents the New Facility of the Year Award every other year to an outstanding facility that opened within the previous two years.

Liberty University said that the residential dining facility of the year is awarded to an outstanding dining facility that encapsulates the spirit of enhancing the student experience.

The dining center, which opened in the fall of 2023, is more than two stories and approximately 120,00 square feet. According to the release, the center can seat more than 2,700 students.

“Earning these awards is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of Sodexo in partnership with Liberty University to create not only an impressive state-of-the-art facility but one that also perpetuates thoughtful dining programming and fostering community,” Shelby Burton, marketing manager for Sodexo, said.

Sodexo is the dining service provider for Liberty University.