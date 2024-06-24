Trump seeks to turn Virginia red again with massive rally

Donald Trump is headed to Virginia for what’s expected to be a massive rally.

He’ll be at Historic Greenbrier Farms the day after facing off with President Joe Biden in the first debate.

Trump will share the stage with Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The pair met last week in Sterling.

It’s worth noting that no Republican running for president has won Virginia since 2004.

“It’s not surprising that the governor of Virginia is going to be there. A Republican governor who’s gotten a lot of attention for turning Virginia in some people’s minds, purple, if not red again. Mr. Trump wants to underscore that,” Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Karen Hult said.

The rally kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, with doors opening at 11 a.m.