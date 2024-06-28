Summer fun activities you can do at Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s summertime, and what better way to explore the great outdoors Roanoke has to offer than getting adventurous up in the trees at Explore Park?

“You can really spend a whole day or weekend out here. We have overnight accommodations at Blue Ridge Campground and Dons Cabin Campground. We also have 14 miles of hiking and biking trails, an 18-hole disc golfing course at Mayflower Hills, and Twin Creeks Brew Pub on the weekends for food and beverages for all,” Alex North, marketing & administrative coordinator for Roanoke Parks, Recreation and Tourism said.

Seeing the views from up to 45 feet in the air is something you can easily do only 15 minutes from downtown Roanoke.

“What’s underneath us, that’s level one, one and one, and then the little kids’ course down below, so it’s really cool you have a lot of different ariel obstacles up on top,” North said.

“We have some season pass holders who are in their 50s and 60s who travel down from Lexington, they come down once or twice a week just to get a workout in,” North said.

If the sun is making you want to head outside and you’ve been wanting to see the views from tree level, Explore Park has a Fourth of July deal of $7.76 off your quest in honor of 1776.