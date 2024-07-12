74º
How to keep your dog safe during a heat waves

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

A warning for pet owners — this heat and humidity can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke in dogs.

Puppies, senior dogs, or dogs who are overweight, have short snouts or heart problems are most at risk.

Angels of Assisi recommends walking your furry friends early in the morning or in the evening, and avoid the outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Initial warning signs include excessive panting, drooling, nausea or vomiting.

“As it progresses, you’re gonna look for dogs who are sort of stumbling around and/or utlimately collapsing, and/or having a seizure, so it’s very serious,” Lisa O’Niell, executive director of Angels of Assisi said.

If you think your dog is overheating, immediately get them inside near a fan or air conditioning, put some cool water on them, and call your vet.

