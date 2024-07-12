Lynchburg man sentenced for 2021 murder, attempted murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 25-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life plus 23 years to serve for a 2021 murder, and attempted murder in Lynchburg.

According to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison, Devan Wooding was sentenced for the murder of 22-year-old Camron Jones and attempted murder of 22-year-old Amia Thurman.

Wooding was sentenced to the following:

First degree murder, life

Use of a firearm, 3 years

Attempted murder, 10 years

Use of a firearm second offense, 5 years

Break and enter into a dwelling house with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit murder, 20 years all suspended

Possession of a firearm by a violent felon, 5 years

According to Harrison, the 13 total years for firearms offenses constitute mandatory minimum time. Wooding was ordered to submit three years of supervised probation, and maintain good behavior for 50 years.

In total, he was sentenced to life, plus 43 years with 20 suspended.

On June 1, 2021, police were called to 3526 Fort Avenue in Lynchburg for a 911 call where noise and screaming could be heard by Thurman before she yelled “Oh my god!” and was shot in the face by Wooding.

We’re told the call to Lynchburg Emergency Communications remained open where Jones was heard pleading and begging for his life, before a series of gunshots were heard.

According to authorities, Wooding was found leaving the apartments by an officer nearby who heard the gunshots. The officer identified himself as a police officer, and called out commands to Wooding to stop several times.

Wooding then got in a vehicle and drove away from the scene. We’re told several LPD officers began to pursue Wooding, and the high-speed pursuit ended on Rivermont Avenue and N. Princeton Circle where he was taken into custody.

Thurman was found inside the apartment and was administered first aid until crews arrived and transported her to the hospital. We’ve learned that Jones had sustained 8 gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Thurman survived the gunshot wound to her face, but suffers permanent and significant injuries including loss of hearing and other impairment, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.