Harmful algae bloom advisory issued for Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is issuing a warning as the Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County is experiencing a harmful algae bloom.

Residents are advised to stay out of the water and keep their pets and children out as well. According to VDH, the public is advised to avoid contact with the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Officials said some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses. People and pets are advised to avoid swimming and other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water.

Algae blooms happen when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. Most algae species are harmless, but some may produce irritating compounds or toxins.

To prevent illness, people should:

• Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted,

• WHEN IN DOUBT, STAY OUT!

• Not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.

• Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing a harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.

• Seek medical/veterinarian care if you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom.

• Properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs and cook fish to the proper temperature to ensure fish fillets are safe to eat

The area to avoid can be found on an interactive map here.

In order to lift advisories, VDH said there must be two acceptable samples collected at least 10 days apart, but District health departments may accept results for samples collected less than 10 days apart at their discretion.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the VDH, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory, will continue to monitor water quality in the lake.

If you believe you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, you can contact the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154. Visit here to learn more about harmful algal blooms.