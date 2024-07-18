Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance to hold campaign rally in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University announced that Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance will be holding a rally on its campus.

The rally will be held on Monday, July 22, and is scheduled to run from about 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Trump campaign is said to have rented the Dedmon Center for the event.

“The university is not an official host or sponsor of the vice-presidential rally and does not otherwise endorse any political candidates, their positions or opinions,” said Radford’s Vice President of Student Affairs Susan Trageser.

The rally is expected to bring traffic to the Radford area.