Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance to hold campaign rally in Radford

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. JD Vance speaks during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University announced that Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance will be holding a rally on its campus.

The rally will be held on Monday, July 22, and is scheduled to run from about 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Trump campaign is said to have rented the Dedmon Center for the event.

“The university is not an official host or sponsor of the vice-presidential rally and does not otherwise endorse any political candidates, their positions or opinions,” said Radford’s Vice President of Student Affairs Susan Trageser.

The rally is expected to bring traffic to the Radford area.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024

