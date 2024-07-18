Roanoke father continues search for justice as he visits daughter’s grave site

ROANOKE, Va. – Bobie Casey visits his daughter’s gravesite every July 17 as a reminder to fight for justice.

Kyyona Casey was shot and killed four years ago, July 17, 2019.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

Kyyona’s father, Bobbie Casey reaches out to 10 News around the anniversary to help with keeping Kyyona’s memory alive.

“You can lie to everybody in Roanoke, but you can’t lie to the lord. I will get my justice for her. One day or the other, either up there or down here,” Casey said.

Casey is going on five years of searching for his daughter’s killer.

“Stuff happened 20 years ago and they bring them cases up, but something happened 4-5 years ago they just go in a bucket.”

Casey visited Kyonna’s grave site on Wednesday with friends and family. Several of his kids were there to support their dad.

Ralphel Lee is Bobbie’s oldest son. While he and Kyonna aren’t blood-related, he hates seeing his dad experience pain like this.

“It’s horrendous to see how upset our dad is. There’s people out here that actually know what’s going on and we just need them to speak up,” Lee said.

10 News reached out to Roanoke PD for a statement in regards to where the case stands five years later. We have yet to get a response.