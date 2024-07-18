Top Democrats express concerns over Biden re-election bid

Former president Barack Obama is now among top level Democrats expressing concerns over President Biden’s re-election bid.

He privately expressed concerns to other party members.

Nancy Pelosi and Speaker Emerita have followed suit — with Pelosi privately warning Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to control the house if he doesn’t step away.

But experts said even if Biden steps down, their options are few and far between.

”There are no good options. There is no obvious solution that solves the basic problem or all of the problems that democrats are making. They can solve them, but it’s gonna take some time and it will take some good luck — and they’ve had very little of it,” UVA Political Scientist Larry Sabato said.

Biden continues to say he will not back out of the race.