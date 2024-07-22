76º
82-year-old man killed in single-vehicle car crash in Appomattox County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred last Friday that left one person dead.

Authorities say a van was driving on Red House Road at about 5 p.m. on July 19 when the vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected, went off the right side of the road, and struck an embankment. The van overturned and the driver was ejected.

VSP identified the driver as 82-year-old Samuel Robinson, of Appomattox. He sadly died at the scene, according to State troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

