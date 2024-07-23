Man charged in connection with fatal Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Halifax County crash that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.

Authorities told 10 News that the crash happened on Saturday, July 20 shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Route 501 and Dudley Road.

According to State Troopers, Robert Hermanowski, of Nathalie, Virginia, was driving south in a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado when a man driving a 2007 Ford Explorer rear-ended him.

Hermanowski was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Explorer, 30-year-old Brandon L.S. Rogers, was not injured in the crash. Rogers has been charged with driving too fast for highway conditions.

The crash remains under investigation, VSP said.