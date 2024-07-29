Fire in Botetourt County leaves family of five displaced

FINCASTLE, Va. – A structure fire was reported on Sunday that left a family of five displaced, said Botetourt County Fire Department.

Authorities said units from Fincastle, Eagle Rock, Troutville, Buchanan, and Read Mountain arrived at the 1000 block of White Church Road in Fincastle after the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished and salvage efforts were extensive.

BCFD said there were no injuries reported, although a family of five was displaced as a result of the damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.