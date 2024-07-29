79º
Fire in Botetourt County leaves family of five displaced

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

The Botetourt County Fire Department after extinguishing the fire. (Copyright 2024 by Botetourt County Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

FINCASTLE, Va. – A structure fire was reported on Sunday that left a family of five displaced, said Botetourt County Fire Department.

Authorities said units from Fincastle, Eagle Rock, Troutville, Buchanan, and Read Mountain arrived at the 1000 block of White Church Road in Fincastle after the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished and salvage efforts were extensive.

BCFD said there were no injuries reported, although a family of five was displaced as a result of the damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

