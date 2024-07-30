LEAP helps Roanoke’s West End residents access fresh food

FILE - Vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocery store in River Ridge, La., Wednesday, July 11, 2018. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for pregnant women, babies and young children that includes keeping a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – The nonprofit called Local Environmental Agriculture Project, also known as LEAP, is hosting a grand opening for its grocery store for people who live in Roanoke’s West End Neighborhood.

The Leap Community Store has been open for about a month and will feature items from local and regional farmers, such as fruits and vegetables. There will also be pre-packaged foods like soups.

“Particularly for the elderly or people living in apartments, if they don’t have the skills, the kitchen set up. Sometimes, for the elderly, they don’t have the physical capacity to cut a butternut squash. These soups are a way for them to eat those nutrients and partake in that goodness without having to prepare for themselves,” said Communication Manager Christina Nifong with LEAP.

Anyone who receives Medicaid and WIC will receive a 50% discount. LEAP is working on allowing people who receive SNAP to receive the same discount.

“We believe deeply at LEAP that the quality that level of food should be available to everyone,” said Nifong.

There are also lots of non-local options for people to shop from, which might be more affordable as well. In the store, the option of rice from a local farm is located right next to a lower-priced non-local rice option.

“This store allows people to have another option besides farmers markets, which might be hard to get to when they are open. It may not be the most comfortable way for everyone to shop, so this gives them another option,” said Key.

Key also said this store helps farmers.

“Some of our farmers really like setting up at markets. Some of them really like just selling to us all at one time and they can play in their gardens again. Having both of those options, so they can do whatever is best for their business and their lives, is really nice,” said Key.

The West End neighborhood doesn’t have a lot of food options. Residents said the LEAP Community Store is much needed.

“I think it’s a great idea. There’s a food desert currently in that area, and a lot of people don’t have anywhere to shop for groceries,” said Josh Eakin.

Brenda Howard said it will also help her.

“I need one. So, I can walk,” said Howard.

Again, there’s a grand opening for the LEAP Community Store on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. You can tour the store, shop and meet some of the local farmers who are selling items here. The store is located at 1027 Patterson Avenue and will be open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m.