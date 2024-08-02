Man arrested after child exploitation investigation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in a child exploitation investigation on Aug. 1, Lynchburg Police confirmed. The man was identified as 29-year-old Andrew Joseph O’Hop.

LPD detectives said they were notified of an account suspected of containing Child-Sensitive Abuse Material in January. Multiple search warrants were executed and various electronic devices were seized at the suspect’s residence.

The police department has stated that the following charges were filed against the O’Hop:

1 count of Possession of Child Pornography

9 counts of Possession of Child Pornography Second or Subsequent Offense

1 count of Sexual Abuse of Animals

O’Hop is currently being held at Lynchburg Blue Ridge Jail pending a bond hearing. LPD has thanked everyone involved for their hard work in catching the suspect.