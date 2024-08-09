WATCH: Tracking Debby in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Rain was off and on all day but one area that we are keeping an eye on is the Dan River.

The National Weather Service expects the river to peak early afternoon Friday and that’s what business owner Deborah Parks is afraid of.

“Danville for here on the riverside is less than what I expected. I’m glad that it’s not as we thought it would be. We needed the rain. Just hope old Danny River won’t overflow, that’s all,” Parks said.

If the river does overflow, drivers traveling along Riverside Drive and Memorial Drive will need to look out for standing water and not drive through it.

Stay with 10 News for updates as we will be keeping an eye on Danville throughout the night Thursday and into the morning Friday.