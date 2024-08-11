81º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Fire in Danville apartment leaves multiple residents displaced

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: danville, fire
WSLS (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department arrived at Dan River Crossing Apartments in Danville this morning after a fire was reported inside the complex.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said all occupants were evacuated from the property and the fire was extinguished. One unit received fire damage, and four units received water damage. All five units were deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with relocation.

The fire department found the cause of the fire to be accidental. No one was injured.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos