Fire in Danville apartment leaves multiple residents displaced

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department arrived at Dan River Crossing Apartments in Danville this morning after a fire was reported inside the complex.

Authorities said all occupants were evacuated from the property and the fire was extinguished. One unit received fire damage, and four units received water damage. All five units were deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with relocation.

The fire department found the cause of the fire to be accidental. No one was injured.