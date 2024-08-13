Finishing touches being made to Lane Stadium renovations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Nearly three weeks ahead of the first home game, crews working on Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium have finished an 18-month-long renovation to the main entrance.

All last season, the home of the Virginia Tech football team was under construction to update the Hokie Stone at the main entrance.

Leaders with Virginia Tech Athletics said this side of the stadium was not updated during renovations in 2006, so it was time for a makeover.

Have the biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“I would say they are pretty much there,” said Brian Cox, associate athletic director at Virginia Tech. “I would give them a 99% completion rate at this point. They’re just putting up some finishing touches, getting ready for September 7.”

Inside the stadium, almost all the seating also got an upgrade to give a more comfortable experience for Hokie fans.

The first kickoff in Lane this year will be against Marshall on Sep. 7.