Local colorblind volunteers see color differently for the first time

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Virginia State Parks are trying to brighten people’s day, literally, by unveiling viewfinders for people who are colorblind.

A group of three volunteers gathered at Smith Mountain Lake on Friday to try out one of the new Enchroma viewfinders.

“Everything looks a little more vibrant, so it does look a little more green, a little more red,” Scott Young of Huddleston said.

Tim Yates, also color blind, said the change is going to take some getting used to.

“Colors that you thought you knew, maybe they’re something different,” Yates said. “What do you call them? If you didn’t really ever know before.”

You can find a viewfinder in all 43 different parks across the state, from Smith Mountain Lake to Natural Bridge.

“Seeing someone see Virginia State Parks in their rich colors for the first time is so rewarding,” Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said.

Volunteers on Friday also had a chance to try on and take home glasses for color blindness.

State parks staff said that this program is just one step in making the parks more accessible for all.

“It’s neat to come out and find and be able to talk to other colorblind people,” Young said. “You don’t always have that accessibility to other people that have the same problem as you.”