Clear the Shelters | One look at Rory’s puppy dog eyes and you’ll fall in love

Meet Rory, a boxer mix who has been at the shelter for 138 days.

10 News is working for you to clear the shelters.

All month long, we’re featuring adoptable pets from our local shelters all across the region with the hopes of finding them forever homes.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 6 a.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Meet Rory, a boxer mix who has been at the shelter for 138 days.

She is a five-year-old female at the Giles County Animal Shelter.

Rory was picked up as a stray but staff there believe she was used for backyard breeding before being dumped.

She is housebroken, loves playing with toys and has an adorable pouty lip.

She must be the only dog in the home.

Thanks to a generous community donation, her adoption fee has already been paid for.

Interested in adopting Rory? You can find more information here!

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.