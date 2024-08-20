70º
WATCH: Marching Virginians preparing for football season and starting band camp

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Marching Virginians kicked off band camp this week while also celebrating their 50th anniversary.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore was there to capture how the and is preparing for the start of football season.

