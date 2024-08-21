Roanoke City Public Schools’ latest student behavior and administrative response

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is your Back-to-School Authority, and we know that safety is the number one concern during this time.

To help parents, 10 News is breaking down the latest student behavior reports called the Student Behavior and Administrative Response.

All Virginia Public Schools are required to submit these reports to the state Department of Education every year. They are compiled and made public for anyone to see. In the report are things that happened on school property, buses and sponsored activities and how the administration responded.

While the Department of Education is still compiling data from last school year, 10 News wanted to show you what it looked like for the 2022-23 school year for Roanoke City Public Schools.

In the report, there were three cases at Patrick Henry High School where law enforcement was notified. One case involved a student who illegally had drugs with the intention to distribute or sell them. There was also a bomb threat and a stalking incident.

The Student Behavior and Administrative Response also has a category called Behaviors that Endanger Self or Others. Under this category, there were 21 cases of written threats, intimidation or instigating violence, injury, or harm to another student. Police were only contacted if staff members were targeted unless the student who made the threat had a disability. Some of the schools this happened at were Addison Aerospace Magnet Middle, Breckinridge Middle School and Fallon Park Elementary.

There were also 134 cases of non-written threats, intimidation or instigating violence, injury, or harm. Roanoke City Public Schools reported 28 cases of assault and battery as well. Police were not contacted for these cases.

In the report’s Behaviors of a Safety Concern category, there were 843 cases of students shoving, pushing, striking or biting other students. Under that same category, there were 170 cases of kids having, using or distributing tobacco products or paraphernalia, E-cigarettes, or vaping equipment. Roanoke City did not have to contact law enforcement for any of these incidents.

When 10 News contacted Roanoke City Public Schools about the Student Behavior and Administrative Response, the division said it implemented 25 safety measures in 2022 that cost about $4 million. One measure, which is taking place this school year, is the implementation of student ID badges. High schoolers have to wear them at all times, but kids in preschool through eighth grade only have to wear them if they are riding the bus.