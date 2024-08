FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – If you’re headed north along Route 220 in Franklin County, expect delays!

VDOT said a vehicle crash near Iron Ridge Road has closed the north left shoulder and left lane and the south left shoulder and left lane. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just south of Plateau Plaza.

Recommended Videos

At this time, traffic is backed up for about a mile.

No word yet on any injuries.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.