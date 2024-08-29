75º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Roanoke Police Department holds press conference after officer-involved shooting

Tags: Roanoke, Crime

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department held a press conference following an officer-involved shooting overnight.

It happened at 5:30 a.m., but if you missed it you can watch it here.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos