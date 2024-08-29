Roanoke Police: Man shot and killed by officers after refusing to drop knife

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police will be conducting an investigation after a domestic disturbance involving an armed man resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Roanoke overnight, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 1 a.m., Roanoke Police were called to the 700 block of 29th St NW regarding the incident and arrived to find a woman outside of the home with a serious cut. The officers were then directed inside the apartment, where they encountered a man who was still armed with a knife.

Officers ordered him to drop his weapon, but he continued to advance toward them, ignoring their commands, according to the Roanoke Police Department. That’s when an officer deployed a taser in an attempt to de-escalate the situation; however, the suspect continued to move toward them, prompting the officers to open fire.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. No officers were injured during this incident.

As per department policy, the Virginia State Police have been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Their names will be released within 72 hours.

“Whenever we use deadly force in the community, it’s a tragedy,” said Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth. “We would much rather have a different outcome than what we’re standing here before you today and having to talk about. We rely on our partners in the State Police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation.”

