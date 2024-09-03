Suspect dies, one critically injured after Radford police chase

RADFORD, Va. – A suspect is dead and another person was flown to Roanoke with critical injuries following a police chase in Radford, according to the Radford Police Department.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at about 9 p.m., Radford Police were called to 1102 West Main Street for an armed robbery, where a car was reported stolen.

Authorities found the car about 40 minutes later and tried to conduct a felony stop at Sonic on West Main Street, but the driver refused to stop, leading police on a pursuit from Main Street to Radford Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips before the driver made it into the town limits of Christiansburg.

The police department reports that the suspect vehicle continued on Radford Road, hit a car positioned in the turn lane near Crockett Home Improvement and then hit a second vehicle head-on.

One of the people from the second vehicle was flown to Roanoke with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was given first aid and CPR but ultimately died as a result of the crash.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation of the crash at this time.