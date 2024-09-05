Lynchburg’s Heritage High School dismissing early due to a reported written threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heritage High School dismissed students early at 1:45 p.m. due to a reported written threat, according to school officials.

Students were escorted to the gym, with buses taking bus riders home and parents and guardians picking up car riders as staff members directed traffic.

The school also said that all after-school activities for Thursday are canceled.

This comes after the school was placed on hold, meaning that movement in the hallways was restricted as classes continued.

At this time, investigators have not yet disclosed the details of the investigation; however, we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Authorities said LPD is working diligently with Lynchburg City Schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

