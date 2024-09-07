Local tattoo shop offering flash tattoos of pets

ROANOKE, Va. – A love for our pets is permanent, and so are tattoos!

Today a Roanoke City tattoo shop is offering flash tattoos of pets and giving a large portion of the proceeds to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

It’s happening at Electric Eye Custom Tattoos on Grandin Road

The flash tattoos can range between $100-$200.