Local tattoo shop offering flash tattoos of pets

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – A love for our pets is permanent, and so are tattoos!

Today a Roanoke City tattoo shop is offering flash tattoos of pets and giving a large portion of the proceeds to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

It’s happening at Electric Eye Custom Tattoos on Grandin Road

The flash tattoos can range between $100-$200.

“You know pet parents, they’re crazy, I’m one of them. I have more than one tattoo of pets or nods to pets that I’ve had in my life. I think they can be family members just as much as anyone else. Especially if you’re that type of person who sees them that way, I think it will hit home for a lot of people who do love animals.”

Freydis Monaco, Co-manager of Electric Eye Custom Tattoos

