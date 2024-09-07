Local tattoo shop offering flash tattoos of pets

ROANOKE, Va. – A love for our pets is permanent, and so are tattoos!
Today a Roanoke City tattoo shop is offering flash tattoos of pets and giving a large portion of the proceeds to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
It’s happening at Electric Eye Custom Tattoos on Grandin Road
The flash tattoos can range between $100-$200.
“You know pet parents, they’re crazy, I’m one of them. I have more than one tattoo of pets or nods to pets that I’ve had in my life. I think they can be family members just as much as anyone else. Especially if you’re that type of person who sees them that way, I think it will hit home for a lot of people who do love animals.”Freydis Monaco, Co-manager of Electric Eye Custom Tattoos