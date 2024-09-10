Clear the Shelters | Wonder is a special needs dog who is looking for the paw-fect family

We can guarantee you that you won’t be able to resist Wonder’s puppy dog eyes. He’s an absolute cutie pie who will surely add a touch of happiness and love to your home.

The happy boy has been waiting patiently for a home for five months. He’s a 5-year-old Great Pyrenees with special needs who is currently at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The shelter said he’s full of joy and will be your new best friend in no time. He’s a people person through and through but he is blind.

He needs humans with previous experience with dogs and is a smart cookie. We’re told he knows the “sit” command and understands “go outside.”

He is vaccinated and neutered and ready for a permanent home.

Interested in adopting Wonder? Click here!

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.