Student arrested after making bomb threat towards Magna Vista High School

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 17-year-old Student was arrested after they made bomb threats towards Magna Vista High School on social media, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Thursday the sheriff’s office received reports of a bomb threat that was made on social media and were able to trace the threat back to a 17-year-old student.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the threat was a hoax and the suspect confessed to making the threats. HCSO wants to reassure the public that there was never an actual threat to the school or the public.

The juvenile has been charged with the following:

Threat to Bomb or Burn (Felony) buildings

The juvenile is currently being held at the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crimes. The reward amount is based on the nature of the crime and the substance of the information determines the amount of reward paid