Enjoy the fun and excitement as Henry County Fair boosts tourism

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Fair is back on Wednesday bringing with it all you can think of like cotton candy, Ferris wheels and even concerts.

This is the fourth year for it and organizers hope about eight thousand people will come out this year at the Martinsville Speedway. Director of the Henry County Fair Roger Adams said people come from pretty much all over.

“We’re expecting locally Roanoke, Greensboro, Danville several hours away to come to Martinsville to Henry County to enjoy the fair,” said Adams.

He said last year people came from four to five hours away just to see some of the concerts they have. This year there are several including the Jimmy Buffett Tribute.

Of course, there’s food like pizza, funnel cakes, and even frozen lemonade. You can also hop on some rides, enjoy animal exhibits, and see a dog show.

Adams said all the proceeds for the fair go to the operating costs. However, the Henry County Fair helps with tourism and to put the area on the map.

“Just show people all that we have here in Martinsville Henry County. In addition to the fair, we have beautiful Foot Mount lake the Smith River, a marine. It’s so many wonderful things to do here. We have a greenway trail we are about to finish it will be 11 miles. So, it just gives folks an idea of coming here and seeing all what all there is in Martinsville in Henry County and come back and see us. There’s just so many wonderful things here,” said Adams.

Cole Shows Amusement Company helps to put on the event. It also hosts several other fairs, including in Patrick County. Manager WD Cole with Cole Shows Amusement Company said partnerships with local communities really help them.

“If it weren’t for fairs and counties like Henry County, we wouldn’t be able to do that and bring a good quality family experience to all of the local communities we visit,” said Cole.

Again, the Henry County Fair kicks off on Wednesday and you have until Saturday to enjoy everything it has to offer.