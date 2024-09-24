Giles County Sheriffs Office identify juvenile making school threat

Parents in Giles County are speaking out after teachers at Macy McClaugherty Elementary School allegedly sent insensitive messages about their students.

The Giles County Sheriff’s office has identified a “juvenile” who made a threat against Macy McClaugherty Elementary Middle School.

According to a release posted on it’s Facebook page, on the evening of Wednesday September 18, The Giles County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a possible threat toward the school. By the beginning of the school day on Thursday, Giles County Sheriff’s Office investigators had identified the originating source of the information and “had alleviated all safety concerns regarding the situation.”

Recommended Videos

Information about the specific threat or how it was communicated was not released.

That same day, investigators obtained petitions on a juvenile with communicating a threat that was known to be false, a class I misdemeanor. No information about the juvenile has been released.

Giles County Commonwealth Attorney Bobby Lilly confirmed petitions on the juvenile were sought by investigators.

GSCO said it intends to maintain a firm stance in seeking prosecution on those disrupt educational institutions and is wholly committed to the safety of our student bodies.

“The Giles County Sheriff’s Office encourages our students and other members of the community to directly come forward to us, a school administrator, teacher, or parent when they have came into contact with potential threats. We ask that you do not share this type of information across social media platforms. Our office can be reached at 540-921-3842 or by simply calling 9-1-1.”