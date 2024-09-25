Should tipping be necessary? Opinions vary widely

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Millions of people across the U.S. rely on tips as their main source of income.

“We need it, I love tips,” said Marissa Bentley, a student a Virginia Tech. “I was a waitress and just literally anything, if you’re not the one who has to get the drink you have to tip them.”

Recently, both presidential candidates have shown support for taking away the tax on tips.

With this possibility, I went to Virginia Tech’s campus to talk to people about their thoughts on the current tipping culture.

“I think paying for half your meal for them to deliver it to you is kind of crazy as well, but I do think I’m in person and someone is waiting on me, I’m going to tip,” said Anastasia Paraskevopoulos

“It kind of just makes everything more expensive and I guess there are different expectations for different places that you tip at,” said Katie Whittemore, another student. “Especially when you have to select your tip right in front of them, it’s kind of awkward.”

The opinions I got varied.

“I think tips are a good way to show your appreciation to the server and really kind of rate the quality of their work,” said Vincenco Savonoa. Butted to

“I don’t think you should force someone to tip,” said Angela Thomas. “They should do it according to their own means, but I do agree tipping is a good culture.”



Some said they like some forms of tipping, but others said it can be too much.



“I feel like if it’s for pickup and you just walk in and go, you shouldn’t have to pay for a tip because there isn’t really any service there,” Johnathan Taylor said.



While others think it shouldn’t be necessary.



“I think restaurants need to pay their employees a livable wage or salary off the bat to kind of take the pressure off of customers,” said Nana Yaw Oten.

After walking around, you can see me there are tons of different opinions. If you want to give yours, you can here.