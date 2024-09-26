Game of the Week | Heritage vs Liberty Christian Academy

It’s 1st and 10 Friday on this special edition Thursday night. Our Game of the Week is Heritage versus Liberty Christian Academy, a district match-up that fans won’t want to miss.

The Seminole district is one of the toughest conferences to win in our area, which is why we often refer to it as the SEC of the high school ranks. It’ll be another chess match of sorts with Heritage and defending state champion LCA.

Heritage and LCA have been a highly contested matchup in recent years. It’s always a regular season highlight but twice, it’s been a playoff game determining who moves on. Familiarity is a plus.

If a team is lining up, that means they’re not scoring, and with wet weather and a short week a factor in this matchup, the key defensively will be upfront.

“Protection fundamentals and good tackling in a sloppy game like this will really determine the outcome overall and special teams often play a big part too,” said Frank Rocco, LCA head coach.

Both teams enter the matchup undefeated and with one Seminole district win already under their belts.

