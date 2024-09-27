Helene may cause traffic delays for those in Southwest Virginia

With Helene hitting the East Coast, many drivers can expect to experience serious delays due to flooding, heavy winds, and other factors. We have compiled a list of the latest delays to keep you up to date.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
Motorists traveling through Alleghany County on Falls Road, Route 640 E/W can expect delays due to a previous mudslide.
All north and south lanes will be closed until 7 a.m. on September 30 due to roadside maintenance.
FLOYD COUNTY
Parts of Alum Ridge Road to White Rock Road NW are closed due to a downed tree.
ROANOKE COUNTY
Those traveling on Green Ridge Road, Twilight Road to Wood Haven Road are currently closed due to a downed tree.
FLOODING
Portions of multiple roads in different counties may also be closed due to flooding. This currently includes:
- Appomattox County (Phelps Branch Road)
- Bedford County (Falling Creek Road, Otter Hill Road, Bells Mill Road)
- Carroll County to Grayson County (Fries Road)
- Giles County (Morehead Road and Trivett Farm Lane)
- Pittsylvania County (Dairy Road)
- Pulaski County (Little Creek Road)
To report downed trees or other road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center, visit here or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Prior to travel, the public can check road conditions by calling 511, visiting here or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app. VDOT provides the most up-to-date information available about flooded roads on 511. To access the list of flooded roads, look for the text views section of the website and search under road conditions.