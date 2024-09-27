72º
Helene may cause traffic delays for those in Southwest Virginia

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Traffic, Helene, Safety

With Helene hitting the East Coast, many drivers can expect to experience serious delays due to flooding, heavy winds, and other factors. We have compiled a list of the latest delays to keep you up to date.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

Motorists traveling through Alleghany County on Falls Road, Route 640 E/W can expect delays due to a previous mudslide.

All north and south lanes will be closed until 7 a.m. on September 30 due to roadside maintenance.

FLOYD COUNTY

Parts of Alum Ridge Road to White Rock Road NW are closed due to a downed tree.

ROANOKE COUNTY

Those traveling on Green Ridge Road, Twilight Road to Wood Haven Road are currently closed due to a downed tree.

FLOODING

Portions of multiple roads in different counties may also be closed due to flooding. This currently includes:

  • Appomattox County (Phelps Branch Road)
  • Bedford County (Falling Creek Road, Otter Hill Road, Bells Mill Road)
  • Carroll County to Grayson County (Fries Road)
  • Giles County (Morehead Road and Trivett Farm Lane)
  • Pittsylvania County (Dairy Road)
  • Pulaski County (Little Creek Road)

To report downed trees or other road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center, visit here or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Prior to travel, the public can check road conditions by calling 511, visiting here or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app. VDOT provides the most up-to-date information available about flooded roads on 511. To access the list of flooded roads, look for the text views section of the website and search under road conditions.

