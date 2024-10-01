Man arrested after shooting into home with people inside in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after shooting into a home with three people in it over 20 times in Rustburg, according to the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:20 a.m. on Sep. 25 Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Ward Road in Rustburg regarding a home being shot into.

Once on the scene authorities say they discovered the home had been shot into over 20 times by the suspect’s gunfire.

The investigation led investigators to an acquaintance of one of the residents,22-year-old Jolon Carthorne.

According to police Carthorne had been involved in an incident with one of the residents 12 hours before the home was shot into. Carthorne has been arrested and is currently being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

Carthorne has been charged with the following: