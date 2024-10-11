Pulaski teen defies odds, walks after severe crash

PULASKI CO., Va. – Four Pulaski County teens were in a horrific car crash, and one of them suffered major injuries, breaking his ribs and back, but one month later he’s on the road to recovery, and he’s defying all the odds.

“Just to hear the words that you might not ever walk again is like really, really hard,” said Aden Hunter, a Pulaski County High School sophomore.

It was a rainy Friday night and four boys were driving home from a high school football game when the driver lost control of the car on a curve and slammed into a tree.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Just really hearing everybody screaming and not really knowing what’s going on, not knowing if I’m taking my last breath or anything,” Aden said.



Pulaski County High School sophomore Aden Hunter was critically injured.

“My back [broke], I had 6 [broken] ribs, three on each side,” said Aden. “My abdominal wall was ripped open, my colon was ripped, my small intestine.”

Doctors told him and his parents, that due to his injuries, there was a possibility Aden would never walk again.

“When I was talking to my surgeon yesterday, he told me that if any other surgeon had looked at that if he had shown the x-ray to any other surgeon, they would’ve said I was paralyzed,” Aden said.

But he had other plans, and after a little over a month from his accident, he is walking and driving again.

I talked to Aden’s mom about everything and she said this experience has brought them closer as a family, and in their faith.

“It’s very scary not knowing what’s going to happen, but we were surrounded by prayer, and god really was in this situation," said Yana Hunter, Aden’s mom.

She said seeing her son fight through this has been inspiring

“He’s definitely a miracle, for sure," Yana said.

Aden said he’s just excited life is getting back to normal.