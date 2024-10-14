Skip to main content
Henry County narcotics-related search warrant leads to arrest

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Henry County, Crime
Kayla Mae Bowman (The Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 32-year-old woman is facing several charges after a SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at her home in Fieldale on Sunday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized a variety of substances, including:

  • Suspected methamphetamine
  • Cocaine
  • Black tar heroin
  • Fentanyl
  • Four firearms; Of the 4 firearms seized, one of them was previously reported as stolen from Patrick County.
  • Unknown pills
  • Pill press
  • Digital scales
  • Packaging materials
  • Ammunition

Authorities said 32-year-old Kayla Mae Bowman was found in the home and arrested. She has been charged with the following:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense.
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense.
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug
  • Possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon
  • Possession of ammunition by a previously convicted felon

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632- 7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

