UVA Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett to announce retirement Friday

(Chris Carlson, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks during a ACC men's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tony Bennett will announce his retirement after 15 seasons at the University, the school announced Thursday.

Bennett will announce his retirement at a press conference that is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Bennett posted a 364-136 record at Virginia, he also led the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular season championships and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.