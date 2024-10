BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred on Friday around 10 p.m. on Jordontown Road, just under a mile North of Wilford Hollow Road. A Tahoe ran off the right side of the road, flipped over, and hit multiple trees.

The 34-year-old was identified as Robert Meador. Meador sadly died at the scene.

We will update you with new information as it becomes available.