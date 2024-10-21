Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Rockbridge County crash leaves 29-year-old dead

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Rockbridge County, Fatal Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Sunday at 6:47 a.m. on Maury River Road, not far from Millard Burke Memorial Highway.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said Harley Ray Miller, of Natural Bridge Station, was driving east in a Ford Ranger when he ran off the right side of the road and hit the embankment. He then crossed the roadway and the vehicle fell into the river.

Miller died at the scene, according to State Troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos