Rockbridge County crash leaves 29-year-old dead

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Sunday at 6:47 a.m. on Maury River Road, not far from Millard Burke Memorial Highway.

Authorities said Harley Ray Miller, of Natural Bridge Station, was driving east in a Ford Ranger when he ran off the right side of the road and hit the embankment. He then crossed the roadway and the vehicle fell into the river.

Miller died at the scene, according to State Troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.