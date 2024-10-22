City of Danville releases draft of Comprehensive Plan

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has released the draft of its Comprehensive Plan, which will serve as a guide for land use development, zoning and prioritization for development.

This comes after a two-year public engagement process referred to as PLANDanville, including 75 events and input from more than 13,000 residents.

Recommended Videos

“The release of this draft is a milestone in our journey, and we encourage all residents to review it and offer feedback,” City Manager Ken Larking said. “Your input is critical in ensuring that this plan reflects our collective vision for Danville’s future.”

Renee Burton, the Community Development Department’s division director of planning, said the comprehensive plan will address every neighborhood and business area of the community.

“This plan consolidates all the data collected and offers a vision for what the future of Danville could look like,” Burton said. “We invite residents to explore the document and see how your voice has helped shape the proposed roadmap for our city.”

The draft is broken into eight chapters, with each one examining priorities that citizens made note of in 2023 through surveys and public engagement events. The chapters include community, land use, transportation, infrastructure, housing, economy, environment and culture.

If you want to see that document, you can review it here.