Deputies searching for suspect after burglary in Bedford County

Photo of the suspect outside of the business.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a burglary early Sunday morning.

Authorities said a tall thin suspect broke into Mountain Fruit and Produce in Bedford County early morning on Sunday and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is likely a man, was seen wearing a possible greenish jacket with a hood, dark pants with white stripes down the side, and tennis shoes.

BCSO has asked anyone with information on this incident to contact Inv. Hinton with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.