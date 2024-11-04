Gas prices drop across Virginia

If you’re planning a fall road trip, now may be the time. Prices at the pump are falling across Virginia.

According to triple a, prices are down five cents from last Monday, for a statewide average of three dollars a gallon. One year ago, gas averaged three dollars and thirty-two cents a gallon.

“Traditionally, the fall is a time period where we tend to see gas prices drop, we don’t have the busy travel season with higher demand like we do during the summertime,” said Morgan Dean, manager of public & government affairs for AAA Virginia. “Admittedly, we do tend to see a little bit of a bump around thanksgiving and the end of the year holidays.”

In Roanoke, prices are down to an average of two ninety-three per gallon, and in Lynchburg, a gallon will cost you two ninety-two.

The cheapest gas on average in the commonwealth is in Bland County with a price of two sixty-seven per gallon.