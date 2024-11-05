Need help getting to the polls?

Election day is here and many services in our area are offering rides to polling stations free of charge. Here is a list of just some of those services that are offering free or discounted rides for voters.

Valley Metro, City of Roanoke:

The Valley Metro bus fares will be free tomorrow to help those get out in vote. The full list of busses can be found here

Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory

The Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory will be providing “Limos to the Polls” they will be giving out free rides to Roanoke City residents from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. full details can be found here.

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company

The GLTC will also be providing free fares to those going to the polls. The GLTC said all fixed routes, paratransit and flex services will be free. You can find more information here.

Danville Transit

Danville Transit will be offering free rides to polling stations on election day as well. Full details can be found here

Lyft

Lyft will be offering discounted rides to the polls on election day and full information can be found on their website.

Uber

Uber is another rideshare service that will be offering discounted rides to the polls on election day. Full information can be found here

This is a list of some services that are being offered in our area, 10 News will continue to update this list as information becomes available.