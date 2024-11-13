HopeTree rezoning up for discussion once again

SALEM, Va. – A controversial rezoning request is back on the table even after it was already agreed upon months ago.

HopeTree submitted another zoning application in August due to litigation filed after the rezoning was approved in June.

According to the application narrative, the new application from HopeTree is “substantially similar” to the original that was filed in December, with minor changes such as the owner name listed in the documents.

Back in June, Salem City Council approved a rezoning from residential single-family zoning to a planned unit development. The decision followed months of public hearings and conversations surrounding the development.

HopeTree has proposed selling about 37 acres of its 62-acre property to a developer who would build up to 340 residences and several businesses, with a coffee shop, grocery, restaurant and hotel mentioned as possibilities.

HopeTree’s application was amended three times, including limiting commercial space and holding the hotel to a maximum of 34 rooms. Thirty-five percent of the development is to remain open space.

HopeTree said in their new application narrative they’re requesting the city of Salem “ordain, reordain, amend, reamend, adopt and/or readopt” the zoning code that has already been passed.

Tonight Salem City Council along with the planning commission are having a joint public hearing over the new rezoning request.

The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission’s regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the community room at the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem.