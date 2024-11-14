Second Cafe Opens in Downtown Roanoke, Fostering Community Over Profit

ROANOKE, Va. – A new coffee shop in downtown Roanoke, Second Cafe, is quickly becoming a favorite spot for locals in search of a great cup of coffee and a place to build community.

The cafe, which opened just last week, is gaining attention not just for its coffee, but for its commitment to putting people before profit.

“Making coffee is the easy part, but building a community is something that a lot of people miss the mark on,” says Charlie Claus, the owner of Second Cafe. “Our biggest thing was to put community over profit, passion over profit. It’s something that rang true to us from the start.”

The idea behind the cafe’s name, “Second Cafe,” reflects its mission to create a second home for Roanoke’s residents—somewhere people can feel connected, whether they’re grabbing a quick coffee or sitting down to chat with friends.

Since opening, the seats at Second Cafe have been filled, and it’s clear that locals are already embracing it as a neighborhood staple.

“I think they knew what Roanoke was lacking when it came to the world of coffee, and so I think they’ve done a great job of making an environment that is inviting to everyone,” says Markus Ballengee, a regular customer. “It’s just becoming a staple to this part of town.”

For the team at Second Cafe, the community is at the heart of everything they do. Customers are encouraged to linger and enjoy their drinks, with the cafe even offering a small discount for those who choose to stay in rather than take their coffee to go.

“We want you here every day,” Charlie Claus says. “To be like, just sit down for a second, take a second, drink your coffee.”

Prices are also designed to be affordable, with just a 50-cent surcharge for to-go orders, encouraging people to relax and enjoy the space.

“I think young people struggle with community too, so it really helps to have a space like this,” one customer says, emphasizing the importance of creating a place where people can come together.”

The name Second Cafe reflects its philosophy—putting community first, coffee second.

Second Cafe is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 6am to 2pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2pm.