Lucy: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Lucy is an outgoing, smart, empathetic girl who will brighten anyone’s day with her infectious smile!

“I like playing Legos, and I like taking a nap, and playing with iPads,” said Lucy.

The 10-year-old also loves playing with animals. Lucy describes family as people who will “give her love.”

She likes playing outside in nature, where she can use her incredible imagination.

“Did you know unicorns can put rainbows on their sky? And their wings, they can fly and their horn makes them magical,” she said.

She likes arts and crafts and will sit down and color for quite some time. She does well with fidget toys.

Lucy could do well in a home with children of all ages.

“Lucy, she is a bright child. She loves younger children. She’s really great with younger children and sharing with others,” said one of her support team members. “Lucy is definitely someone who is a caregiver. She likes to take care of those around her. She likes to share with those and make sure everyone is happy and just in a good mood around her. She wants to help, that’s just who she is.”

She wants routine things in a family like family dinners and going to school regularly.

A family with female adults or a non-dominant male would be best. Could you be the family to show Lucy what belonging really means?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

